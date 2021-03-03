CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Health Committee on Tuesday passed along an amended version of a bill experts say would gut harm reduction in the state.
Senate Bill 334 would establish a licensing program for harm reduction programs operating syringe exchanges. As amended by the committee, syringe exchange programs would need majority support from the county commission to operate. The goal would be 1:1 distribution and syringes would need to be able to be tracked by the administrating body. The committee removed criminal penalties for operating outside the parameters of the bill and funding restrictions.
Even as amended, those against the bill say when paired with Senate Bill 12 — which checks the powers of county boards of health — it will greatly hinder current and future syringe exchange programs.
“We are going to have a jump in HIV and we are going to be responsible for it,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, a physician. “… I took the Hippocratic Oath to do no harm, and this will harm the people of West Virginia.”
West Virginia currently has two of the four most concerning outbreaks of HIV in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 15, Cabell County’s outbreak was at 113 people since the outbreak was identified in 2018. Thirty-five were reported last year in Charleston after 15 in 2019 and two in 2018. The CDC said Charleston’s outbreak is the most concerning in the U.S.
The CDC says syringe exchange programs are vital to reducing the spread of HIV and hepatitis C. It says the best practice is currently to operate in the least restrictive means possible. A CDC report found Huntington’s outbreak started after restrictions were placed on the harm reduction program after public outcry over “needle litter.”
Two Republican doctors on the committee, chair Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, and Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, said they were strong supporters of harm reduction but said there needs to be a balance between the science guidance and what people want.
Takubo said he was tired of fingers being pointed at good programs, like Huntington’s, which has a syringe return rate of more than 100%. He said this bill could help prove that those programs are effective and could provide studies in the future to better harm reduction across the country.
Still, Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, said he believes the bill will hinder the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s ability to run their program. He said the renewal process includes requirements that would be hard for even a well-run program to meet.
“This puts a lot of limitation on people who have been very proactive,” Plymale said. “For instance, we have Proact and addiction services with a very strong community buy-in from the Marshall standpoint and everything. It’s all led by professionals who are either doctors or professional in substance abuse in terms of how to treat addiction. I think our area is a model, yet we are getting chastised and complained about …”
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, who does not have a harm reduction program in his district.
Division was called on the vote. Three out of four Democrats in the meeting voted against the bill. It now heads to the floor.
A similar bill has been introduced in the House but has not been brought up for discussion.