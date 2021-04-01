CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Senate committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would require health facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes to permit visitation even during a global health crisis.
House Bill 2368, or Mylissa Smith’s Law, would require hospitals, nursing homes, assisted-living homes and hospice homes to permit visitation for patients even if a public health crisis has been declared. If the patient’s death is imminent, visitation would be permitted at any frequency, but other patients can be limited to once every five days.
The Senate Health and Human Resources committee amended the bill to require guests follow all safety protocols. If not, visitors could lose visitation privileges.
The committee also amended the bill so health facilities would still follow federal guidelines. Cindy Beane, commissioner for the Bureau for Medical Services, said during the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued emergency rules regarding visitation. Health facilities would be fined if they did not follow the federal rule, and the state could be in jeopardy of losing Medicare matching funds.
The bill is in response to visitation being shut down and extremely limited during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, a physician specializing in pulmonology, said he saw how the pandemic negatively impacted patients.
“Typically, when a person is dying, there are three things people fear: They don’t want to be in pain, they don’t want to struggle to breathe, and they don’t want to be alone,” he said.
“I would commend beyond words our nursing staff, who stayed at their own risk of peril to be with these individuals. I had a wife who was being terminally extubated and her husband was also on the verge of going on life support. The nurses moved him through the ICU through the hospital to roll his bed next to his wife of 63 years as we removed the ventilator from her.”
Takubo said he also saw the flip-side, however. A husband visiting his wife who had open-heart surgery gave her and nine others COVID-19 because he did not take proper safety precautions.
Takubo said he thinks the bill as amended provides a balance between providing for patients and protecting hospital staff.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, a pastor, said the past year has been very hard for him. He said he’s worn protective equipment to see patients in the past but this last year, he has been totally barred from seeing patients.
“I visit so much I don’t remember everyone, but they remember the visit,” he said. “I think people suffered an awful lot of grief this year.”
The bill is also referenced to the Judiciary Committee.