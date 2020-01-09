CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate has created a select committee for the second session of the 84th Legislature to give special attention to addressing legislation related specifically to child welfare.
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, has been named the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Children and Families. Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, will serve as vice chairman. Other committee members include Sens. Sue Cline, R-Wyoming; J.R. Pitsenbarger, R-Nicholas; Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh; Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion; Paul Hardesty, D-Logan; and Ron Stollings, D-Boone.
Two of the committee’s primary areas of focus will be addressing issues that stem from West Virginia’s continuing foster care crisis and substance abuse epidemic.
The House has a similar committee.