The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220209 marshallday 34.jpg
Buy Now

West Virginia Capitol is pictured on Feb. 8 in Charleston.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Finance Committee unanimously advanced the governor’s $4.65 billion budget bill Monday afternoon.

Senators did not offer amendments to Senate Bill 250 on Monday, but they passed a committee substitute making slight appropriation adjustments for a number of agencies. Of the $9.3 million in improvements to the budget bill, committee members allocated $2 million the Department of Tourism for brand promotion and $1.2 million in funding for sexual assault intervention to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, thanked Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, for supporting additional resources to state health department employees working in sexual assault intervention.

“That was a nice bump, and it’s needed,” Maroney said. “They do good work.”

Consideration of the budget bill lasted just under 20 minutes on Monday, which included a summary presentation of the budget and senators’ improvements from legal counsel. Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, asked if adjustments to the budget had been finalized to include pension costs for the pay raises for state employees. The committee’s counsel said they were still waiting for the Department of Revenue for those final adjustment numbers.

Gov. Jim Justice requested across-the-board 5% pay raises for state employees in his budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The House of Delegates also last Wednesday passed House Bill 4344, a bill giving 15% pay raises to state employees working directly with the foster care system — which also has not been factored into the budget. Delegates passed the legislation last Wednesday in a 99-1 vote, with only Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, voting against.

Maroney, the Senate Health Chairman, has not taken the foster care bill up for consideration. HB 4344 would also have to pass through Senate Finance.

Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, asked if the funding Justice called for in his recent State of the State address for a veterans nursing home in Beckley was in Justice’s proposed budget. Counsel said those funds were not in there. The proposed facility would be located near the state-run Jackie Withrow Hospital in Raleigh County.

“And I am going to tell you this as point blank as I can tell you, these people have given us every single thing we have in life. Absolutely we have got to find the money,” Justice said last month during his delayed address.

A spokesperson for the governor said Monday the governor intends to allocate $3 million for the home in the final adjustment letter sent at the end of the session.

Justice proposed a relatively flat budget, with the biggest appropriation adjustments coming via the state employee pay raises. Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said during budget presentations last month that the state’s budget surplus can largely be attributed to the governor’s fiscal leadership and the billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief given to West Virginia throughout the pandemic.

The budget bill is now headed to the full Senate.

Joe Severino covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.