CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan isn’t dead in the legislative sense, but its existence showed minimal signs of life Tuesday.
The West Virginia House of Delegates Finance Committee advanced Justice’s personal income tax rate reduction plan Tuesday, the second day of a special legislative session.
With little fanfare during their 30-minute meeting, members of the committee advanced the bill to the full House for its consideration.
The bill, which would reduce the state’s income tax rate by 10%, will be on amendment stage when the House of Delegates reconvenes Wednesday.
That was a few hours before Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said he opposed Justice’s 10% personal income tax reduction.
“A 10% reduction does not make capital nor does it move people,” Blair said Tuesday afternoon. “Nobody’s going to move to the state because our personal income tax went down 10%.”
Instead, Blair and other Senate majority leaders are proposing an eventual personal income tax proposal that is built on reducing the state’s business and inventory taxes and some personal property taxes, if voters approve an amendment to the West Virginia Constitution in November that allows lawmakers to alter those taxes.
Justice, Blair, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, had conversations in the past few days about a personal income tax reduction, but no agreement had been reached among them, Hanshaw said.
Justice met with the Senate Republican Caucus Sunday at the invitation of Blair and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, after Justice expressed frustration with the Senate’s stance against his personal income tax reduction plan.
Hanshaw largely has stayed out of that fray, but he said the House had two major priorities when it comes to a personal income tax reduction.
“The first is that any plan be sustainable long term and that whatever approach we take is not a one-time temporary adjustment, that it’d be a sustainable situation that we can rely upon to be solid for years to come; and second that it did not result in any outsize tax shifting to other tax payers,” Hanshaw said. “We, the members of the House, take pretty seriously the notion that a tax cut needs to be a tax cut.”
Justice, for his part, used some of his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday morning to discuss his frustration with other personal income tax plans.
Justice and Blair have agreed on flat budgets for at least the last four years, a shift from Justice’s first year as governor when he presented cow manure on a silver platter when he vetoed the Republican majority legislature’s budget in 2017.
They differ on how to best utilize the $1.3 billion surplus brought forth by Justice’s lowered revenue expectations.
Blair proposes the long-term plan around business and property taxes that would trigger the personal income tax cut under certain economic conditions, and Justice favors the immediate 10% rate cut and using the surplus to backfill the $254 million in revenue the state would lose in the rate decrease.
Justice said the Senate’s plan puts too much control in Charleston.
“I firmly believe in local control,” Justice said. “I have really took care of the store. If you do that and you really move that to Charleston, you’re taking a heck of a risk.”
Blair said he tried to make a plan that included the governor’s personal income tax cut and the Senate’s business and property tax cuts, but “the numbers kept fighting back.”
He said the governor’s plan doesn’t do much to help West Virginia businesses or make a more robust economy long-term.
“I’m happy the governor called a special session, so that we can showcase the work we’ve done,” Blair said of the Senate’s plan. “I’m disappointed that he didn’t reach out to us so that he could have a better understanding of the work we’ve done. He’s a big thinker, but the nuts and bolts are just as important.”
The bill making its way through the House maintains Justice’s plan, which he specifically laid out in the proclamation calling the special session last week.
On the lowest level, the governor’s proposal reduces taxable income for individuals and married people making less than a total $10,000 from 3% to 2%.
On the higher end, individuals and married couples making more than $60,000 a year would see a decrease from $2,775 plus 6.5% of their income that’s in excess of $60,000, to $2,485 plus 5.98% of their income over $60,000.
Justice’s current proposal to reduce the income tax is a walk back from his original proposal in 2021 to eliminate the tax altogether.
The House Finance Committee on Tuesday rejected an amendment proposed by Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, that would have kept the current income tax rate for individuals and married couples who make more than $60,000 a year.
Before the committee rejected the amendment, Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley, asked if the committee was allowed to amend the bill, since Justice wrote the exact tax rates he wanted into the proclamation calling the special session.
Householder said he couldn’t rule on whether the amendment was appropriate.
Chapter 7, Section 7 of the West Virginia Constitution prohibits legislators from considering any other business “except that stated in the proclamation” the governor issues to establish the session.
That means legislators can’t consider any other tax cuts or change the rate by which Justice wants to cut the personal income tax.
While the Legislature’s hands are tied when it comes to changing the governor’s proposal, the governor would be able to amend the proclamation if the House and Senate managed to come to an agreement on the personal income tax reduction, Hanshaw said.
Blair said Tuesday it was his understanding the governor was not willing to amend the special session proclamation to let lawmakers consider anything other than his plan.
The House will convene at noon Wednesday. The Senate will convene at 2 p.m. Wednesday.