The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WV Legislature Special Session
Buy Now

Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, talks with Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, right, before the Special Session begins Monday.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan isn’t dead in the legislative sense, but its existence showed minimal signs of life Tuesday.

The West Virginia House of Delegates Finance Committee advanced Justice’s personal income tax rate reduction plan Tuesday, the second day of a special legislative session.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.