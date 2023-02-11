The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Thursday advanced a bill addressing issues in the embattled Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Senate Bill 268, which advances to the Senate Finance Committee, would ensure that PEIA reimburses all medical providers at a minimum of 110% the Medicare rate. Low reimbursement rates have caused hospitals to threaten to pull their participation in the program, with Wheeling Hospital making just such an announcement prior to the start of the legislative session.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

