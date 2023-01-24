The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

capitol wv blox icon

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured.

 West Virginia Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would require the state Bureau for Behavioral Health to study the state’s homeless population and report the findings to lawmakers for consideration of legislation concerning the issue.

The Senate Health and Human Resources committee approved Senate Bill 239, which would require the bureau to work with behavioral health and substance use disorder providers, municipal and county government to study “a breakdown of homeless demographic information throughout West Virginia.”

Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.