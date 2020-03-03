CHARLESTON — A bill to cap insulin costs for consumers passed the West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee on Tuesday, although that cap looks much different from when it left the House of Delegates.
House Bill 4543, as amended by the Senate Health Committee, caps cost-sharing for a 30-day supply of insulin at $100. The bill as it left the House capped the price at $25. It also requires insurers cover diabetes equipment, though those prices are not capped.
Insurers would be prohibited from raising costs to meet the cap and from reimbursing pharmacies less than actual cost of the product.
Senators had questions on where the difference would be made up by insurers, and committee counsel Cindy Dellinger said the bill is silent on who would absorb the cost.
Nancy Tyler, a 65-year-long Type 1 diabetic, testified to committee members that they need to think about how much more it costs when someone does not get their insulin versus how much it will cost to ensure people can afford their lifesaving medicine.
“As an example, many years ago, I was taken off my insulin by a physician and I ended up in a coma in the hospital for a month,” Tyler said. “That cost way more.”
Tyler said based on her research, bills capping insulin prices passed in other states have not negatively impacted insurance companies. A year after Colorado passed their bill, insurance companies did not report any issues with the cap.
She also said the change in the cap was not ideal, but didn’t dwell on it.
The bill passed the House 94-4. It passed the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee this past weekend with no recommendation. It now goes to the Senate Finance Committee.
According to its fiscal note, West Virginia’s Public Employees Insurance Agency estimates it will cost the agency $900,000 at the $25 cap. PEIA members currently pay $50 for a formulary 90-day prescription of insulin. The agency’s fiscal note also states $150 was the average cost per insulin prescription in 2006, compared with $1,516 today.