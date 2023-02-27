The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill that would change the rules concerning when health care providers must obtain approval for expanding services.

Senate Bill 613, would increase the expenditure minimum that triggers the requirement for a certificate of need from $5 million to $100 million. Health care providers that spend more than $100 million on a capital expenditure or purchase major medical equipment that exceeds $100 million would be required to obtain a certification of need from the West Virginia Health Care Authority.

Lori Kersey covers the City of Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media.

