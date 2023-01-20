CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that could give medical personnel authority to carry firearms while working with law enforcement.
Senate Bill 83 authorizes medical professionals — who would be known as tactical medical professionals — to carry a firearm while performing duties of their profession alongside law enforcement. The bill was passed unanimously Wednesday by the full Senate with little discussion.
The bill defines a tactical medical professional as an emergency medical service personnel, physician assistant, osteopathic physicians, nurse or physician trained and certified in a nationally recognized tactical medical training program. The person would have to operate in a tactical or “austere” environment while attached to a law enforcement agency for the law to apply.
The person would be able to carry firearms while on duty if the law enforcement agency through which the professional serves authorizes it. The bill would also give qualified immunity to those tactical professionals.
While the bill passed the Senate floor unanimously Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources discussed it at length last week.
Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, the bill’s lead sponsor, said the bill would allow medical professionals such as emergency medical technicians or physicians to carry firearms while on a tactical SWAT team.
The bill would also require the state’s Law Enforcement Professional Standards Committee to create standards and regulations surrounding the qualification, training, certification and continuing education for carriers.
Takubo said the law was needed because tactical teams must abide by strict safety rules and want to make sure anyone with a weapon in those situations is properly trained.
Sen. Vince Deeds, R-Greenbrier, who has served in law enforcement for three decades, said the bill would allow medical professionals to be better protect themselves and law enforcement while trying to provide aid in high-stake situations
Jess Gundy, director of law enforcement professional standards for the West Virginia State Police, said he believes it would make more sense to train police as emergency medical technicians rather than the other way around. Tabuko asked why both pathways wouldn’t be viable.
The bill was sent to the House of Delegates for its consideration.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
