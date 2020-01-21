CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill opposed by the ACLU of West Virginia to allow faith-based electives in drug prevention courses taught in K-12 public schools.
Senate Bill 42 requires the state board of education to create rules on how faith-based electives will be taught consistent with the Constitution. The bill passed unanimously.
The same bill also passed the Senate last session, but never left the House Education committee.
Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, sponsor of the bill, said the idea for the bill came when he met the director of Teen Challenge, a Christian faith-based substance abuse recovery program in Mercer County.
“He stated one of his issues was not being able to mentor and teach in the public school system due to no allowance in our state code,” Maynard said.
Maynard said he has contacted the West Virginia chapter of the Congressional Prayer Caucus to urge the House to pick up the bill this time around.
The ACLU of West Virginia opposes the bill, saying it requires the school board to violate the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
“The government (and that includes public schools) cannot promote or show a preference for any religion or religious belief,” the ACLUWV writes on its website about the bill. “A faith-based curriculum is, well, based in a particular faith. A school who is offering that course is promoting that faith. This is not fixed by making it an elective either — the end result is still a school official promoting a specific religion or religious belief.”
In writing about the bill last year, the ACLU said based on testimony about the bill, legislators were specifically hoping to use this to allow a single specific Christian drug prevention program into the public schools.