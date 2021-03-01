CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill Monday removing the prohibition of ATMs near video lottery machines at race tracks.
Senate Bill 358 removes the prohibition just for racetracks. Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, lead sponsor of the bill, said the bill brings race tracks up to standard with policies in bordering states.
The prohibition was put in place in 1994 to try to prevent gamblers from draining their accounts, minority leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said.
“Several of our members were here in 1994, and I agree with their decision,” Baldwin said. “Some might say times have changed. ATMs are on casino floors now and race track floors now anyway. What’s the big deal? Well, I understand they have been pretty creative in getting around this provision, but I’m not going to stand by and reward them for going around a policy because they found ways to skirt it ... I can’t stand idly by while we pass a bill that makes it easier to prey on people through less than moral means.”
Prohibitions on ATMs near video lottery machines is one of the American Gaming Association’s suggestions for responsible gaming. In the AGA’s 2019 Responsible Gaming Report, only Ohio didn’t have prohibitions on ATMs. Kentucky and Virginia were not listed.
One in 50 West Virginians have a gambling problem, according to The Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia. According to the network’s latest report, video lottery is the most frequently cited form of gambling when people call the hotline, 1-800-GAMBLER.
The network is promoting National Gambling Awareness month through March.
Signs that gambling activity is no longer recreational include:
- You’ve tried unsuccessfully to cut back or quit.
- After losing money, you return as soon as possible to get even.
- You lie to family members or friends about your gambling.
- You need to bet more and more money each time you gamble.
- Gambling helps you escape your problems.
- Others have provided you with a bailout.
- You think about gambling often.
- Gambling has jeopardized relationships and/or opportunities.
- You feel restless or irritable when you quit.
Callers to 1-800-GAMBLER speak with a helpline counselor based in Charleston, and they are referred to one of the network’s more than 50 specially trained gambling addiction counselors and/or a support group. Telehealth treatment is available. Funds are available for those unable to pay for treatment.
Follow-up studies with helpline callers show that the majority of callers are able to stop gambling within six months of entering treatment. More information is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting www.1800gambler.net.
SB 358 passed 18-15. It now goes to the House for their consideration.