West Virginia Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, speaks in favor of House Bill 2412, which would establish "Marshall University 75 Memorial Day," a state-sanctioned memorial day in remembrance of the 75 passengers who died aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 when it crashed into a hillside Nov. 14, 1970, as it approached the Tri-State Airport near Huntington.
Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, speaks in support of House Bill 2412, which would establish "Marshall University 75 Memorial Day," a state-sanctioned memorial day in remembrance of the 75 passengers who died aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 when it crashed into a hillside Nov. 14, 1970, as it approached the Tri-State Airport near Huntington.
Will Price | WV Legislature Photography
Will Price | WV Legislature Photography
Will Price | WV Legislature Photography
CHARLESTON — A bill passed unanimously in the West Virginia state Senate on Wednesday that would make Nov. 14, the date of the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, an official day of remembrance in West Virginia law.
House Bill 2412 would establish "Marshall University 75 Memorial Day," a state-sanctioned memorial day in remembrance of the 75 people who died aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 when it crashed into a hillside Nov. 14, 1970, as it approached the Tri-State Airport near Huntington.
"This left a real impact on my wife," said Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, who spoke in support of the bill. "I was with some friends. We were in Kenova and it was raining really hard and we're coming back and we saw some ambulances go by and we saw some fire trucks go by and we were wondering what was going on and thought it was a small plane, then found out later at one of my friend's house. There were 64 children that lost one or both parents, and it had an impact on the community. My mother was a professor at Marshall University. She had four students on the plane crash in her class."
Plymale also spoke about Marshall assistant football coach Red Dawson, who had made the plane trip to the game but was not on the return flight to Huntington.
"We dedicated seats at the Keith-Albee theater and we put Red Dawson as the transition seat because he's the glue between the ones that died in a plane crash and the Young Thundering Herd," he said. "To this day, he is a very, very cherished member of the Marshall community in Huntington."
Several other senators shared their memories and support of the bill.
"I was actually a freshman," said Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell. "I was in my car when the news of the crash came on the radio. I was driving down 20th Street, leaving the Varsity Club. ... I thought I should go out there. Now, I don't know what I could have done to help the people that were out there. They certainly lived through memories and PTSD from that. But, you know, just like winter leads to spring, these bad memories now lead us to, I think, a day of celebration. ... We're celebrating the lives of those folks who tragically died in November of 1970. So I think it's a good day. And I'm glad that we're going to honor them for each year in this way from here on out."
Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, rose to talk about the coach of the 1970 football team, Rick Tolley, who died in the crash.
"He was the legendary basketball, football and baseball player and coach at Mullens High School in Wyoming County, and soon after this crash, the football player or Athlete of the Year and Mullens High School was given the Rick Tolley award," Stover said. "Rick Tolley is remembered fondly in Mullens and throughout Wyoming County as an outstanding man."
Now that the bill has passed both chambers in the same form, it will be sent to the governor.
Gov. Jim Justice went to Marshall University and was captain of the golf team for two years before earning his undergraduate degree and a masters in business administration. He is expected to sign the bill into law.
Marshall University, however, does not give students and staff Nov. 14 off to attend the annual remembrance event. It remains uncertain the impact the law would have on current university policies and handling of the day.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
