wv capitol BLOX.jpg
The West Virginia State Capitol is pictured.

 File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed three bills Monday that could require a study of the state’s homeless population, crack down on patient brokering and give people in recovery a way back home.

After their approval, the three bills, all sponsored by Sen. Michael Azinger, R-Wood, were sent to the House of Delegates for consideration.

