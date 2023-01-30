CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate passed three bills Monday that could require a study of the state’s homeless population, crack down on patient brokering and give people in recovery a way back home.
After their approval, the three bills, all sponsored by Sen. Michael Azinger, R-Wood, were sent to the House of Delegates for consideration.
Senate Bill 239, which passed unanimously Monday, calls for the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health to work with behavioral health and substance use disorder providers, local and state governments and others to do a thorough study. The findings from the study will be reported back to the Legislature.
While the bill’s time in the Senate came with little discussion, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams recently said in a Herald-Dispatch Editorial Board meeting earlier this month there has been a rise of people living without homes in the Huntington area and throughout the state, which is in line with national trends.
In West Virginia, municipalities and nonprofits primarily address homelessness.
Williams said the issue is far off in the distance for the state and federal government because they don’t have to see it every day of the year, like local community members.
“As I look down on the Ohio River valley, everybody is impacted by this. This isn't just the cities or the towns. It’s out in rural areas,” he said. “Because it’s everywhere, the one thing in West Virginia that we have is nobody is dealing with it. Nobody’s addressing it except the municipalities, because we have to.”
The bill calls for the study to break down homeless demographic information throughout the state and by region; take an inventory of homelessness resources by region; make an epidemiological analysis of homeless populations in West Virginia; and identify key metrics to measure homelessness across West Virginia in a more precise way.
The U.S. The Department of Housing and Urban Development hosts annual Point-in-Time counts to survey the population. However, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has urged caution when using the data, as the counts likely underestimate the population, stating the methodology has limitations or an inherently difficult task, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study will show if the population is concentrated in certain areas; if the state policy is causing trafficking of the population; what percentage of the population hails from out-of-state and whether any service benefits attract populations that are homeless or at risk of homelessness to those areas.
Williams said as mayor he has to take ownership, although he said he does not believe addressing the issue should be a city’s responsibility. He said the state needs to be the convener and chief of organizing a statewide effort and stopping the cycle.
Two other bills tied to SB 239 also passed through the Senate on Monday and were sent to the House.
SB 241 calls for the West Virginia Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification to be authorized to investigate and enforce the Patient Brokering Act. The act makes it illegal for health care providers to offer pay or commission for patient referrals. The act was passed in 2020 to address rehabilitation facilities use of third-party brokering of people who are in recovery.
The bill would also require the office to develop a tool for the submission of brokering complaints from the public.
SB 243 amends the Patient Brokering Act to require inpatient substance use treatment providers to offer patients transportation back to their home state once they are discharged. The patients can also be provided transportation to a state where they have previously lived or where they have family support.
A fourth bill, SB 242, also sponsored by Azinger, had originally been packaged with the others, but it was left in the Health and Human Resources Committee. It would create a licensure procedure and program requirements for residential substance use disorder programs. The bill would also set an administrative due process procedure, establish reporting requirements and establish civil penalties and injunctive relief for those who are not in compliance with the potential law.