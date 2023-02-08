CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate approved a tax-cut plan Wednesday that favors what senators are calling a more fiscally conservative and multi-faceted approach over the governor’s proposed 50% reduction in the personal income tax.
The proposal was announced at a news conference Wednesday morning at the Capitol. Later in the day, the Senate held a special floor session in which they suspended state constitutional rules requiring bills be read on three consecutive days and advanced Senate Bill 424. The bill, which now moves to the House of Delegates, passed by a vote of 33-0, with one senator absent.
The bill includes a 15% decrease in personal income tax, which equals about $375 million, Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said. The bill would also eliminate the “marriage penalty,” so that married couples who file their taxes jointly would receive the same rate as a single person.
The plan also calls for personal property tax credits, including a 100% rebate on automobile taxes, and a 50% rebate in equipment and inventory taxes paid by West Virginia small businesses. Additionally, the bill includes a homestead real property tax rebate for military veterans with more than a 90% disability rating.
The Senate’s plan does not interfere with revenue collected by levying bodies, counties, municipalities or boards of education, Tarr said.
“There’s not a dollar that gets pulled out of the county by this bill,” Tarr said.
He said the bill also contains a “trigger” to reduce the state’s personal income tax to zero, over time. Any year the state’s sales tax revenue increases by 105% or more, there would be a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the income tax, he said.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said the Senate’s plan does not rely on “unfounded assumptions” about the state’s future, such as severance tax revenue inflated by fluctuating fuel costs and surplus coffers inflated by federal pandemic relief funds.
“To me, this is a conservative way to see that taxes are cut and that taxes are not just cut primarily for the very well-to-do West Virginians,” Woelfel said.
The plan is a result of several months of analysis of the state’s budget and “responsibly returns money to citizens” without jeopardizing West Virginia’s financial future, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said.
“I believe we’ve put together a bill that pulls together the ideas of the governor, House of Delegates and the Senate,” Blair said, “and we are looking forward to getting it across the finish line.”
Lawmakers said the plan includes relief to small businesses, many of which are still in recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, said 98% of businesses in West Virginia are small, family-owned companies.
“The governor has been a strong proponent of giving people and small-business owners their hard-earned money back, and we applaud him for giving us the opportunity to put every idea on the table and come up with a path forward that benefits the most West Virginians,” Takubo said.
During his State of the State address in January, Gov. Jim Justice proposed a 50% cut to the personal income tax over three years beginning in 2023. The plan moved quickly through the House of Delegates, but stalled when it arrived in the Senate, with some lawmakers calling it dead on arrival.
Justice set out on a tour of the state, taking along Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, to promote the plan, which would cut the personal income tax 30% in 2023 and 10% in each of the following two years.
The plan would result in the loss of $1.5 billion in revenue, once fully implemented. Justice planned to offset the loss by placing $700 million of the state’s budget surplus in a reserve fund as an insurance policy.
Blair said a more conservative tax plan was needed.
“We studied the numbers and, at the end of the day, we knew the state had only about $600 million to give back to the citizens in the form of tax relief,” Blair said.
Combining a personal income tax reduction with a vehicle tax rebate would reach more West Virginians, he said.
“Lower-income families and retirees are often left behind with personal income tax cuts, so it was important for us to include the governor’s bill to rebate the tax on vehicles as a way for them to benefit from this plan, too,” Blair said.
During an 11 a.m. administration briefing Wednesday, Justice said he is receptive to the Senate plan and is looking forward to further discussion.
“You’ll never hear from me, no way, that the plan put forth is dead on arrival or any sarcastic type things,” the governor said. “We embrace this. This is great, great news and everything. There’s lots and lots of real goodness in this plan, the way I see it.”
Justice said he believes a larger reduction in the personal income tax would bring more people to the state, but that the Senate plan contains a lot of things worth considering.
“I do really believe that the best way we can drive more and more folks to West Virginia is to go as big as we can possibly go, in regard to our state income tax, but this does things that we ought to look at,” he said.
