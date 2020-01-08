CHARLESTON — West Virginia Senate leadership announced Tuesday they will introduce legislation this session aiming to maintain protections for those with pre-existing conditions.
The West Virginia Healthcare Continuity Act would impose a general ban on restricting enrollment in health care coverage based on a pre-existing condition. It covers 10 categories of health services, while also mitigating the risk faced by insurers with open enrollment and affiliation periods.
The West Virginia Healthcare Continuity Act and its provisions will not take effect unless the courts strike down or render substantial portions of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, unconstitutional.
The legislation was proposed by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.