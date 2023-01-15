The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured during the last day of the 2017 regular legislative session on April 8.

CHARLESTON — A bill to add regulations on recovery homes found new life after it died in the final hours of the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session, as senators rubber-stamped it to open the 2023 session.

Sponsored by Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, the bill could create a pilot program in Cabell County to study the uniqueness of recovery residents and their relationship to landlord-tenant law. Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, is a co-sponsor.

