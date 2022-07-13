HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s senators spoke Wednesday evening on the U.S. Senate floor about the life and legacy of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams.
The speeches come ahead of Williams becoming the first West Virginian to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, which will include events available for viewing online.
Williams, who was given the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima and was the last living recipient of that award from World War II, died June 29 at the age of 98 in Huntington.
Prior to his death and at Williams’ request, West Virginia’s congressional delegation tried in recent years to pass legislation to have the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol, but it failed to pass each time.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., spoke about Williams on the Senate floor Wednesday as members of the Williams family watched.
In quoting Williams’ grandson Chad, Manchin said citizens must remember what he taught them — it is only through the support of others that goals can be reached. Manchin said it was Williams’ dream to have the final World War II Medal of Honor recipient lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.
“Woody can rest in peace knowing his mission is complete,” he said. “I will miss Woody because he was my wingman, or may I say this — we maybe were all his wingman. I think that would be what he would have preferred.”
Williams went to his deathbed not knowing if his request would be met, but at his memorial service at the West Virginia Capitol last week, West Virginia’s congressional delegation announced that U.S. congressional leadership had approved the request. Although it had not passed as of press time Wednesday, a resolution was submitted Tuesday to officially allow the honor to happen.
The resolution states that Williams’ ceremony will “honor the Greatest Generation and the more than 16,000,000 men and women who served in the Armed Forces of the United States from 1941 to 1945.”
Capito said Williams was not only a legend in the state, but also an incredible individual. Capito said Williams was a man of uncommon valor who never gave up on the concept that he, through the power of his generation, could make a difference, she said.
“It’s symbolic in a lot of ways. It’s a goodbye to the ‘Greatest Generation,’” she said. “Many of those veterans, like Woody, are in their late 90s, and so I think it’s a fitting tribute not just to him, because he wouldn’t want it to just be for him, but a symbol of all those who really sacrificed the ultimate for our freedoms.”
Manchin reminisced about Williams’ final hours and the assignments he was divvying out to those who saw him.
“He was just full of life. He was still full of life and he was still full of ambition to get things accomplished,” Manchin said. “In his final days, he stayed the same as I always knew him and he was quick as a whip.”
Projects for Manchin and Capito include building a shelter at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute, West Virginia, and getting an Interstate 64 interchange at Spring Valley Drive, which leads to the VA Medical Center in Huntington that bears Williams’ name, Manchin said.
“As his grandson Bryan Casey said, if you met with Woody, you know he always had a project for everyone. He would magically produce napkins and Sharpies and his projects,” Manchin said, joking the napkins were not always unused.
Capito said Williams put service above everything else. She said she will remember him as a fun and loving person.
Williams will become the 36th person — and the first West Virginian — to lie in state or honor, Manchin said. He will be the seventh person to lie in honor at the Capitol, an honor bestowed to private citizens who have bettered the country.
A resident of Ona, Williams dedicated his life to the betterment of veterans and remembering those who did not return home.
He received the Medal of Honor for his service in Iwo Jima after he spent four hours with a 70-pound flame-thrower as a corporal with the 1st Battalion, 21st Marines, clearing a path for American tanks, making his way through concrete pillboxes as enemy soldiers were firing at him.
With four riflemen covering him, he helped to wipe out enemy positions in the face of machine gun fire and bayonets so the tanks could proceed. Two of those riflemen did not survive.
In total, 472 servicemen were awarded the Medal of Honor for extraordinary bravery in World War II, but Williams was the last to die.
Following the war, Williams worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years as a veterans service representative. He also created the Woody Williams Foundation to help communities erect Gold Star Families monuments honoring those who did not return home from war.
Since its formation, the foundation, along with Williams, has established 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 62 additional monuments underway.
For his dedication to service and charity, in 2018, the Huntington VA Medical Center was renamed as the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. In 2017, he had an 800-foot U.S. Navy vessel named in his honor.
Thursday’s events will start at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 10:30 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. He will have a ceremonial arrival about 10:30 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to noon a congressional tribute will take place at the Rotunda, with remarks from congressional leadership and wreath presentations by Manchin and Capito, as well as the Senate and executive branch.
The remarks can be viewed online at bit.ly/3Rv5aTF.
Williams will also have a ceremonial departure at 3:30 p.m., with congressional members joining again. At 4 p.m., a public wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the World War II Memorial. A livestream of that event can be viewed online at bit.ly/3yzhNEI.