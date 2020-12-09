Send us your photos of veterans
HUNTINGTON — Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and The Herald-Dispatch will mark the day with a special publication saluting area veterans on Sunday, Nov. 1.
If you or someone you know is a veteran, or if you have veterans in your family, please email their name and photo to hdnews@hdmediallc.com with the subject line “Salute to Veterans.” Be sure to include contact information for the person submitting the photo as well as information about the veteran, including years served, which branch of the military the veteran served with and the veteran’s rank.
Deadline for submissions is Friday, Oct. 2.
For more information, contact Night City Editor Nicole Fields at 304-526-2753.