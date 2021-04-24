HUNTINGTON — Prom is just special. It’s the first fancy event for many students — the first evening gown, the first tuxedo, a night full of memorable dances, stories to share in years to come, maybe even the start of a lasting relationship.
Due to ongoing restrictions and concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, we realize prom may look a little — or a lot — different for many area students this year, too.
Whether your 2021 prom is a small celebration or a group affair, we’d like to share in that fun. Send your prom or promenade photos to us at hdnews@hdmediallc.com.
Be sure to identify each person in the photo by first and last name, and list their high school, as well as any other details to share.
Keep making those lasting memories, and we just may see you online or in print!