HUNTINGTON — A resolution that would allow a portion of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for three actions is on the agenda for the next City Council meeting.
The resolution calls for using a portion of the funds for a $1.5 million grant to the Cabell County Community Services Organization to construct a senior wellness center in the West End; allocating $100,000 to each member of the City Council for community projects; and covering American Rescue Plan Act administrative costs.
The City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at City Hall, following a 7 p.m. work session.
The resolution was previously discussed at an Administration and Finance Committee meeting where it was explained by Corey Dennison, the city’s American Rescue Plan Act administrator.
The senior center would be equipped to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic while offering other services. The grant will be given to the Cabell County Community Services Organization as it will own and staff the center.
For the $100,000 to be overseen by individual council members, each project decided on by the council members must meet federal guidelines for the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Council members can consider projects within their district or, if they are at-large members, in the city. Project applications must be submitted to the Mayor’s Office with a letter or email of support from a council member and then reviewed by staff.
The administration cost line is needed to support American Rescue Plan Act projects and report to the federal government, Dennison said.
“The following resolution meets all of the requirements of the U.S. Treasury guidelines, federal law, state law and the city charter,” Dennison said.
Another resolution on Monday’s agenda is a contract for maintenance and repair to not exceed $444,950 for the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health, also known as the PATH. Named for a Huntington doctor who died during the 9/11 attacks, the route connects Huntington parks and neighborhoods.
City Planning Director Breanna Shell said this contract would complete the first phase of the work, and funding sources include funds from the city’s general fund, the City of Huntington Foundation, the Appalachian Transportation Institute Foundation and the state of West Virginia.
Areas of the PATH included in the project are the Guyandotte, Levy and Harveytown sections of the trail.
The committee sent both resolutions forward to the Huntington City Council with favorable recommendations.
Council members will also consider three reappointments Monday. Two resolutions would reappoint Jennifer Wheeler and Randall T. Moore to the Tri-State Transit Authority. Another would reappoint Daniel J. Conrad to the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health.