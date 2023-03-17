The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Volunteer George Ellis, right, loads supplies for April Clark, a caretaker with VillageCare, as she picks up a senior food box for a client on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Facing Hunger Foodbank has added a Senior Citizen Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) agency in West Virginia at Salt & Life Food Pantry, 10822 Winfield Road in Winfield.

A distribution will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Facing Hunger Foodbank will have staff on site during the distribution for those who are interested in enrolling.

