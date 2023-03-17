Volunteer George Ellis, right, loads supplies for April Clark, a caretaker with VillageCare, as she picks up a senior food box for a client on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Facing Hunger Foodbank has added a Senior Citizen Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) agency in West Virginia at Salt & Life Food Pantry, 10822 Winfield Road in Winfield.
A distribution will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Facing Hunger Foodbank will have staff on site during the distribution for those who are interested in enrolling.
Those who are interested in the program must:
Be at least 60 years of age;
Meet income guidelines (at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Income guidelines) based on gross income; and
Be a resident of a qualifying county.
Seniors residing in the same household can each fill out an application. Boxes are distributed to individuals, not households. Anyone who is interested in the program may contact Tanya McComas at 304-523-6029, ext. 48, or tmccomas@facinghunger.org.
CSFP is a federal program administered by the Department of Agriculture to provide food for qualifying seniors. It provides a monthly package of food designed to supplement the nutritional needs of low-income senior citizens with protein, calcium, iron and vitamins A and C.
