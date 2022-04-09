Dianne Whaley, 66, left, and Donny Barbour, 74, of Huntington, dance after being named prom king and queen as the Salvation Army conducts a senior prom for ages 55 and older on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Salvation Army hosted its first prom night party for senior citizens Friday.
Misty Muncy, Salvation Army receptionist, passed out 50 invitations to anyone over the age of 55.
“The prom is really just to give the senior citizens a night out,” Muncy said.
Muncy said she was excited for everyone to come, but she was also excited because she had never been to a prom.
Dinner catered by Texas Roadhouse was provided during the event. The senior citizens voted for a prom king and queen — Donny Barbour, 74, and Dianne Whaley, 66, both of Huntington, were named king and queen, respectively.
Radio station 93.7 The Dawg provided music.
“We have been wanting to do a prom, but we also intertwined it with our women’s conference (Saturday),” Muncy said.
Christian motivational speaker Jeniffer Dake will speak from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army. Dake also attended Friday’s prom.
