LOGAN, W.Va. — Construction of Loganwood, the new senior housing complex with veteran preference being built in Logan, is coming along on schedule so far.
If the project moves along as projected, tenants could be able to move in to the building as soon as March or April of 2024, said Logan County Housing Authority board chairman Roger Ramey. He said applicants could be finalized as soon as December.
The project is a four-story building consisting of 33 apartments, and new additions to the structure are going up nearly every day. The building, which is being built in the downtown Logan area on Hudgins St. near the U.S. Post Office and McCoy Station, will be similar to the Housing Authority’s previous project, Logan Landing, except this one will carry the guise of having a preference for veterans, meaning applicants who are veterans will be the first considered.
“It is a senior housing project with veterans’ preference,” Ramey said. “You have nursing homes and you have some projects that’s run by the VA all across the United States, but this is really the first one in West Virginia that is prioritized for veterans. Now, you have to go through the normal application for senior housing, but the way it works is, everybody fills out an application and the veterans go in first.”
Ramey said numerous factors, including age and income levels, are considered for applicants. Applicants will have to meet the same qualifications as those living at Logan Landing.
Ramey said he has posted about the project in several online veteran groups and he has already received messages from around a dozen interested individuals from around the country. He said having such a housing complex in Logan will help commerce in the area.
“Think about opening up an apartment complex with 33 apartments in it and moving people into it,” Ramey said. “They’re going to shop downtown. They’re going to bank downtown. Of course, they’re going to use the hospital. If you look at the people who’s going to come visit, like any other community, if you have a community with 33 houses in it, mom and dad — and since these are seniors — they have kids, they have grandkids, they may have great grandkids that are going to come visit and what not, and they’re going to bring them in. So, you figure 66 people living there, and then their children coming in, maybe another 66, so you’ve got 140 or so people associating with this building that’s going to be coming in downtown.”
The final cost of the building, Ramey said, is projected to cost around $9.2 million, which is a major bump from the original $6.5 or so million. That figure, he said, was factored up prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which predates the 2021-2022 inflation costs.
Like the Housing Authority’s other projects, Loganwood is being funded through tax credits awarded by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. Lexington, Kentucky-based AU Associates, Inc. was the developer of the project, while the contractor is Jarrett Construction Services, Inc.
