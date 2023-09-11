The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230906-log-veterans.jpg
Around two stories of the frame of the Loganwood housing project in downtown Logan has been erected.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — Construction of Loganwood, the new senior housing complex with veteran preference being built in Logan, is coming along on schedule so far.

If the project moves along as projected, tenants could be able to move in to the building as soon as March or April of 2024, said Logan County Housing Authority board chairman Roger Ramey. He said applicants could be finalized as soon as December.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

