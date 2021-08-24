CHARLESTON — By an administrative order issued Aug. 19 by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, Senior Status Circuit Judge Russell Clawges will temporarily replace Judge William Thompson, who is under consideration to become the next U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Clawges served as a circuit judge in Monongalia County for 22 years. The judge will be responsible for adult, juvenile and family treatment court efforts and will likely serve in the seat for six to eight weeks.
The Morgantown native was appointed as a judge in 1997 by former Gov. Gaston Caperton, then was elected in 1998 and re-elected in 2000, 2008 and 2016. He also served for four years in the JAG Department of the U.S. Air Force.
Last week, President Joe Biden nominated Thompson, circuit court judge for Boone and Lincoln counties, as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. He also nominated state Sen. William Ihlenfeld as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.
State Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins appointed Clawges to take Thompson’s place until Gov. Jim Justice completes the process for filling the seat. Thompson’s nomination isn’t official until the U.S. Senate completes an approval process.
Reporter Phil Perry covers Boone County. He can be reached at 304-307-2401.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.