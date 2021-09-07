HUNTINGTON — Two applications for senior citizen levy funding are on the agenda for Thursday’s Cabell County Commission meeting.
Cabell County Community Services Organization Inc. and Southwestern Community Action Council Inc. are the applicants, according to a copy of the agenda. Earlier this year, the commission approved senior levy funding requests.
In a July 22 County Commission meeting, the commission approved $80,000 in requests for senior levy funding, though a total of $130,000 in requests was made. At the time, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the commission was still considering some requests and may award more funds at a later time. Agencies go through a lengthy application process to request funds, she added at the time. Commissioner Nancy Cartmill said after the meeting that the commission was waiting on documentation from some agencies.
CCCSO is an advocate to promote the interests of low-income, elderly and handicapped residents through various efforts and programs, according to the organization’s website. Southwest Community Action Council seeks to provide services to move low-income residents to self-sufficiency and build community partnerships, the group’s website said.
In other business items, the commission will discuss setting a meeting date for the Cabell County Board of Assessment Appeals. The proposed date on the agenda is Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.
The commission is also expected to vote on approving the updated employee handbook for Cabell County Commission employees. The commission will also discuss a resolution to appoint Randy Kveton to the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Board.
The commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Cabell County Courthouse.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.