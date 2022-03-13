HUNTINGTON — A resource for seniors in Huntington’s West End will provide an array of health services.
Through an allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, the City of Huntington is supporting the establishment of a senior wellness center in the West End. The facility, which will be called the Bob Bailey Senior Wellness Center, will be operated by Cabell County Community Services Organization.
At the end of last year, the Huntington City Council approved using $1.5 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds as a grant to CCCSO. Cory Dennison, Huntington’s ARPA project manager, said the grant would cover the budget of the project, but more funding is being pursued to cover possible additional costs, such as furniture and landscaping.
Charles Holley, the executive director of CCCSO, said the West End did have a senior center a few years ago where The Wild Ramp is now. Since then, there has been a void in senior center services in that area, he said.
“The need’s been there. It’s just been an issue of funding … and space, and we’re very fortunate that there are dollars out there now that have been allocated to this project and space has been allocated to this project by the City of Huntington,” Holley said.
The coronavirus pandemic has also increased that need. Holley said services such as vaccine or booster clinics became needed in the area, as well as health screenings and a way to inform during the pandemic. Some of these services were offered in the other senior centers CCCSO operates throughout Cabell County, he added.
Dennison said the city has a memorandum of understanding with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to provide a targeted COVID-19 response to seniors at the wellness center, such as giving shots and boosters.
“The City of Huntington realizes that the seniors of Huntington and the seniors of the West End of Huntington have been disproportionately affected by COVID, both in the number of people who have contracted COVID and how they’re having to deal with COVID,” Dennison said. “And the seniors have really been hit hard by this.”
In addition to services related to the pandemic, the wellness center will have regularly programmed services that focus on nutrition, education and health, Holley said. These services will include flu shots, eye checkups and more.
The senior wellness center will be between 14th and 15th streets on 5th Avenue West. Holley said hundreds of seniors will be within walking distance of the center. The center is also on a Tri-State Transit Authority bus route. Holley said that in addition to partnering with TTA on transportation, CCCSO has its own transportation program.
In early March, officials on the project were working on an agreement with Edward Tucker Architects. Holley said the timeline for the project included construction documents completed by August, with bids being received in early September. CCCSO’s Board of Directors will then review bids. Construction could start later this year and be mostly completed by August 2023.
The Huntington City Council approved a resolution to name the senior wellness center after current Councilman Bob Bailey, the president of CCCSO’s Board of Directors. Holley said Bailey ran on a promise to get a senior center in the West End, and in his term on the Cabell County Commission, oversaw the construction of the Salt Rock Center and Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center.
“He’s always been the biggest cheerleader out there for the West End of Huntington and for Cabell County … I’ve never seen anybody push for senior services and senior issues like that man,” Holley said of Bailey.