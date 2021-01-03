WAYNE — Delaine Davis said she wouldn’t be surprised if the first thing her mother-in-law did after the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available was go shopping at Kohl’s.
Her mother-in-law, Hazel, laughed and said she was probably right, but Delaine said that’s not the only reason she wanted the vaccine.
“She loves going to Kohl’s, but it’ll just be more safe for her to get (the vaccine),” Delaine Davis said. “Her son works out of state and comes through every so often, so she wants to be prepared and safe to see him.”
The two women waited in line along with other seniors Thursday while the Wayne County Health Department distributed vaccines to people 80 years of age or older. The administration was set to happen between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but it was first-come, first-served, with just 100 doses available.
With some people waiting for two hours and receiving word there was a chance they would not be able to receive the vaccine, several people said they hoped if they couldn’t get a vaccine Thursday that more would be available soon.
One man, Bernard Hampton, said he was told by a health department employee that he was just past the threshold of where staff expected to run out of doses.
“I’m 82 1/2 years old, so I need that shot,” he said. “But a (staff member) came back here, told me they got 100 doses and I’m three cars back from the 100th one, but some people can’t get the shot for some reason so maybe I’d luck out. If not today, then I’ll just come back earlier next time.”
Some people were turned away because they did not meet the age requirement and others were at risk of having an allergic reaction.
When the Wayne County Health Department Facebook page announced Dec. 30 there would be vaccines available Dec. 31, it stated there were more doses arriving each day. Health department staff will continue to update community members with availability and administration opportunities in the coming weeks.
Hampton said he is excited for when the vaccine becomes widely available and to get his own dose. While he does not do much since he’s retired, he’s had to put off seeing family members since the pandemic began in order to stay safe.
“No kids, no grandkids and no great-grandkids have come to my house since my birthday, early May,” he said. “After all this is over, I get to see them again. At least hopefully I do.”
Hazel Davis said she will still take safety precautions until the vaccine is more available to the public, but she was happy to be on track for life post-coronavirus.
With general suspicions surrounding different versions of the COVID-19 vaccine and how safe they are, Ruben Copley said he’s not concerned. He and his wife, Violet Copley, were brought by their daughter, Julia Copley White.
White said while she knows not everyone in Wayne County will choose to get the vaccine, she thinks many will. In her opinion, it’s best to be safe.
“Getting (the vaccine) is better than not getting it,” she said. “I brought my parents because of their age and they’ve had some medical conditions, and I just want them taken care of. We want everyone to be safe.”