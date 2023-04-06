Artists show off their finished “life bouquets” as the Ceredo Wellness Center hosts an art event in partnership with Marshall University’s Art Department on Wednesday in Ceredo. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
Artists show off their finished “life bouquets” as the Ceredo Wellness Center hosts an art event in partnership with Marshall University’s Art Department on Wednesday in Ceredo. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
CEREDO — Seniors displayed their finished creations during a presentation Wednesday after spending the last six weeks in an art workshop in partnership with Marshall University’s Art Department.
The Ceredo Senior Wellness Center has been the home to an art workshop which took place weekly, where seniors created “life bouquets” to share their interests and what or who is important to them through a creative outlet.
Art workshop teacher Barb Lavalley Benton said the workshop is the first of a few that will have participants create the “life bouquets,” and Lavalley Benton said she’s enjoyed learning about the participants and seeing how they artistically showcased their favorite things.
“My favorite part is, well, getting to know everybody, first of all, and being able to bring art to life and for them to tell me the things and their concepts and what they love,” she said. “And then to see their faces when they actually created it and saw that they can actually do it because when they first came in, they were like, ‘What? There’s no way I can do that,” and they’ve come so far.”
Participants got creative with their “life bouquets” by incorporating family photos, drawings, feathers, milk bottles, leaves and even music to showcase people and items or experiences important to them.
Ceredo resident Hope Ratcliffe said she’s not an artist, but she tried her best and enjoyed her time getting to learn new ways to create art and meeting new people.
“I love art and I wanted to take the opportunity to learn more,” she said when discussing why she signed up for the workshop. “I had no idea what we were going to be doing, but I’m so glad I did it because it keeps your brain active and you meet lots of different people with different experiences.”
The workshop came about through the Creative Aging Lifelong Learning Grant, or CALL Grant, with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, which Marshall University Professor of Art Sandra Reed applied for.
For the next few workshops, Reed said a $25,000 Geriatric Research Pilot Study grant from the Huntington Foundation and the Marshall University School of Medicine will not only allow seniors to create more “life bouquets” but participants will be able to contribute to research for Marshall.
“In addition to having a wonderful artistic experience, there will be psychology students, psychology professors and medical doctors assisting us and being present to do a series of surveys before and then after the workshop and a couple other intervals,” Reed said.
“So those who are participating in the workshop, we’re gonna promote it that it’s also supporting Marshall in gathering data for a research project on the benefits like where visual art has an impact on health, aspects of healthy aging: cognitive, loneliness, pain, anxiety and things like that.”
Reed said the next workshop is likely to take place in early summer, but more details will be made available when final decisions are made.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.