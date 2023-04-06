The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CEREDO — Seniors displayed their finished creations during a presentation Wednesday after spending the last six weeks in an art workshop in partnership with Marshall University’s Art Department.

The Ceredo Senior Wellness Center has been the home to an art workshop which took place weekly, where seniors created “life bouquets” to share their interests and what or who is important to them through a creative outlet.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

