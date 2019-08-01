HUNTINGTON - Four men were sentenced to spend years behind bars after admitting in federal court to committing various drug offenses in Huntington.
Eric Moore Bellamy, 51, was sentenced to serve six years in federal prison after previously admitting to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The investigation against Bellamy started Sept. 12, 2018, after officers with the Huntington Police Department learned he was selling drugs throughout West Huntington, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. The police department executed a search warrant at a house in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue, which is located within 1,000 feet of Grace Christian School, a private elementary and secondary school.
During the search, officers seized crack cocaine and heroin from a dresser in the home. In another drawer, officers found a loaded Springfield .45 caliber pistol, a loaded Ruger Model P85, 9mm pistol, and a loaded Imperial Metal, Model 9, .22 caliber revolver.
Bellamy was arrested and admitted to the officers he possessed the items and had been selling both crack and heroin throughout West Huntington. Bellamy also admitted he had possessed the guns to serve as protection while distributing drugs and that he was prohibited from possessing the firearms based on several prior felony convictions he received in his home state.
In an unrelated case, Jose Cisneros, 28, of South Point, Ohio, admitted earlier this year to selling methamphetamine in Huntington last year and was sentenced to serve more than five years in prison.
Cisneros entered his guilty plea to distributing methamphetamine in a Huntington federal court. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced him Monday to serve a federal prison sentence of five years and two months.
The investigation into Cisneros started after an informant working with the FBI contacted him Oct. 25, 2018, to arrange a transaction of meth. The pair met at a Huntington location, where Cisneros sold the informant 1 1/2 ounces of meth for $650.
Cisneros was arrested Nov. 6, 2018, in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, with agents seizing additional meth he had intended to sell.
In another case, a Charleston man who pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin was sentenced to serve two years and six months in federal prison.
Michael Pittman, 38, was arrested after Huntington police officers were dispatched to a man-down call Oct. 9, 2018, at 18th Street West and Jefferson Avenue. Pittman was lying in the middle of the road with no shirt or shoes, and he told officers he had just injected heroin. Officers located approximately 53 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 9 grams of heroin in Pittman's truck. Pittman admitted he intended to sell the drugs.
In a case unrelated to the previous three, Richard Pardue, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced to serve one year and nine months in federal prison for selling heroin.
Pardue previously admitted he met a confidential informant Jan. 18, 2017, in Ona. He gave the informant a half gram of heroin in exchange for $60. The Violent Drug and Crime Task Force West conducted the investigation.