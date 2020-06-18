HUNTINGTON — A sentencing for a Cabell County man who admitted to stealing nearly $500,000 from a church where he volunteered has been delayed as the defendant works through his finances.
Robert Dale Adkins, 75, of Ona, pleaded guilty in February to one count of mail fraud. As part of the plea deal, Adkins admitted he had embezzled approximately $487,488.92 from Antioch Baptist Church in Ona.
According to the charge against him, from 2012 to the end of 2018, Adkins wrote checks from a City National Bank checking account belonging to the church to his personal creditors without the church congregation’s knowledge. Adkins worked as a volunteer treasurer for the church and was not entitled to a salary or payment for his services to the church at the time. He did, however, have access to the church’s checkbook and financial records through his position, according to federal prosecutors.
Specifically, the mail fraud charge stems from the defendant allegedly mailing a church check in December 2018 to a Texas creditor to pay his monthly vehicle payment on a 2016 Ford Escape.
After his sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis, he had been set for sentencing Wednesday. However, U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers delayed his sentencing again to Aug. 19 after a request to do so was made by his attorney earlier this month.
According to his attorney, Connor Robertson, the defendant is involved in a bankruptcy case and another case with the church. The defendant is working with his probation officers and others to provide the court with his clear financial situation, which is complicated with the bankruptcy case.
Part of that financial situation involves changing the beneficiary on at least one life insurance policy to be the victim in the case to help pay restitution.
He faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. He will also be required to pay restitution in the full amount stolen to the church, and is subject to forfeiture of an equal amount to the United States.