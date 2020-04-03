HUNTINGTON — A man who led police on a Milton-to-Dunbar high-speed police chase through three counties on Interstate 64 last year has been sentenced to prison.
Alex N. Foster, 26, pleaded guilty to grand larceny, fleeing and assault on a correctional officer. Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced him to serve two to 15 years in prison.
According to previous reports from The Herald-Dispatch, Foster was arrested April 16 after a high-speed pursuit, which started in Milton, came to a halt when he crashed the vehicle in Dunbar and attempted to flee on foot. The chase came to an end near the toll bridge and Dunbar Avenue intersection in Dunbar. The area from the bridge to I-64 was shut down temporarily as a result.
Milton police said at the time they were alerted to Foster being wanted for a parole violation. When officers spotted him on Newman’s Branch Road in Milton, he took off, getting onto I-64 and traveling toward Charleston.
Foster hit several cars and injured several people before police apprehended him while he was attempting to hijack a vehicle from an elderly driver.
The following unrelated cases were also resolved via sentencings from Farrell.
- Drew Zirkle, 28, of Grayson, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Farrell sentenced him to serve a prison sentence of one to 15 years.
- Gregory D. McSweeney, 38, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Farrell sentenced him to serve a one- to 10-year prison sentence on home confinement. According to court officials, McSweeney has been charged previously with five felonies and 31 misdemeanors.
- Rudolph Bass, 52, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy. Farrell sentenced him to serve a 10-year prison sentence on home confinement. Bass has been charged with at least eight felonies in the past.