The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

wv capitol BLOX.jpg
Buy Now
File photo | HD Media

CHARLESTON — State revenue collections in September again exceeded government officials’ expectations, but the same officials who put in place the system that led to the $192 million surplus remain in disagreement about what should be done with the money.

While Republican Gov. Jim Justice spent Tuesday in Lewisburg drumming up support for his proposal to reduce the state’s income tax rate by 10%, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, released a statement saying the surplus was a signal that West Virginians should support the next step in Senate leaders’ tax reform plan.

Lacie Pierson covers politics for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.