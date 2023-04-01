Lincoln Noble, 4, of Chesapeake, takes off with the other kids during an Easter egg hunt presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Saturday at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
Irene Ferrell, 4, of Huntington, searches for eggs to add to her basket during an Easter egg hunt presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Saturday at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
People come up to select items from the prize table during an Easter egg hunt presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Waiting for a countdown to end, children of different ages and their families gazed out over a field of plastic Easter eggs at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Saturday.
As the countdown ended, they took to the different sections of the field to collect the 8,000 eggs filled with candy, small toys or messages indicating they had won larger prizes, including plushes, scooters or Easter baskets, that had been set out for them before the hunt began at 10 a.m.
The event was one of several Easter egg hunts the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District has hosted and will host this month, including a second hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritter Park.
“We do a lot of different Easter egg hunts,” said Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. “A couple of years ago, we started a Community Easter Egg Hunts series because we wanted to best serve our entire district, so that allows us to move around and utilize our other parks, and we encourage community members to choose the park that is closest to them and that way it keeps the crowd size smaller and there’s more eggs and fun for everyone.”
The park district’s preparation for the Easter egg hunts typically begins in January, Patrick said. About 50,000 Easter eggs were secured for the seven hunts the park district has already done or will be doing this year. The four Easter egg hunts in the community park series include 8,000 Easter eggs each.
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District has already done an Easter egg hunt for pets and an Easter egg hunt for teens this year, Patrick said.
“It’s a lot of work, but the results have been worth it because I think that our community is enjoying it,” Patrick said. “Seems like everybody gets plenty of eggs and has a good time.”
The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Community Easter Egg Hunts series will include two more egg hunts next Saturday, April 8 — one at 10 a.m. at April Dawn Park in Milton and another at 2 p.m. at Rotary Park in Huntington.
An additional Easter egg hunt, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Developmental Therapy Center’s Eggciting Egg Hunt for children who have disabilities and their families, will occur at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Registration is required for the Eggciting Egg Hunt.
“I just love seeing the families come out,” Patrick said. “I love seeing the kids of all ages … It’s spring, you know. The sun is shining. It’s just a good time. I like being able to provide free things for people to come out and do.”
The Easter egg hunts are all free and open to members of the Tri-State community, Patrick said.
