HUNTINGTON — Waiting for a countdown to end, children of different ages and their families gazed out over a field of plastic Easter eggs at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Saturday.

As the countdown ended, they took to the different sections of the field to collect the 8,000 eggs filled with candy, small toys or messages indicating they had won larger prizes, including plushes, scooters or Easter baskets, that had been set out for them before the hunt began at 10 a.m.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

