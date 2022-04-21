HUNTINGTON — Testimony continued Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused in a Huntington shooting that took place in broad daylight in 2017.
Antwon Rayshawn Starkey, 34, is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25, who was killed Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard.
According to criminal complaints, Starkey said he shot McEachin after learning McEachin was connected to the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter Nov. 29, 2017.
The defense presented its counter-case to the prosecution Thursday. Defense attorney Abe Saad argued that Starkey had a $70,000 bounty on his head.
Kristin Morris, who was married to Starkey at the time of the shootings, testified about her experience during shootings that took place Nov. 28, Nov. 29 and Dec. 12, 2017. Morris said her daughter was shot three times in the leg outside their apartment Nov. 29.
“My daughter said she heard popping noises and I instantly knew it was shots, so I instantly laid on top of my child,” Morris said. “After the shots stopped … I ran inside to get (Starkey) because (my daughter) said she can’t walk. When we got inside, (Starkey) had blood on him and said to call 911 and that she had been shot.
“It felt like someone was attacking us, like someone was coming for us,” Morris said while crying.
Morris said she and Starkey were married Nov. 27, 2017. The next day, Nov. 28, the two got tattoos and went to the Huntington Mart to get something to drink. Morris testified that when she and her husband were leaving the area, they stopped to talk to two men who were arriving in a vehicle. The men inside the vehicle — one being McEachin — began an inaudible argument with Starkey.
Morris testified that she and Starkey followed the vehicle on Charleston Avenue to have a “civilized conversation.” That led to shots fired from the passenger side of the vehicle in the direction of the vehicle with Morris and Starkey.
During the testimony, Morris said there was another occasion involving a firearm. When Morris was leaving the Joan C. Edwards Stadium after her son played at the Turf Bowl, she saw William Rayshaun Byrd and another man walking into the stadium and starting an argument with McEachin. Morris testified that the man with Byrd pulled out a firearm.
Morris testified that she grew up with Byrd and saw him frequently in Huntington and at football games.
Assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale presented four screenshots of Facebook posts — from the Facebook page owned by Morris — to Morris and the courtroom. The first post presented was shared by Morris and read, “Y’all respect the person that got shot, I respect the shooter.”
Another post provided from Morris’ Facebook page said, “What happened to y’all keeping the dead alive? #askingforthedefendant.”
Byrd, of Huntington, who is incarcerated for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, also testified Thursday.
During the arrest, Byrd testified that the Huntington Police Department seized his gambling proceeds — $113,000, according to Byrd — and two firearms that were in his home, which he cannot legally own as a convicted felon. Byrd testified that the guns were to protect his family and one of the firearms had not left his home since being purchased.
“(McEachin) was like a family member to me, grew up with him,” Byrd said about knowing McEachin.
Byrd testified that he did not know Starkey or Morris. Byrd also testified that he did not order a hit on Starkey or Morris.
Judge Greg Howard said testimony in the case will continue at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.