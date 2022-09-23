BARBOURSVILLE — Katie Gladwell summarized the importance of service personnel in Cabell County Schools by saying the schools could not function without them.
"We keep the school operating," she said.
Gladwell, in her third year as secretary at Nichols Elementary School, said service employees are responsible for making sure students are safe and healthy through feeding them, cleaning the school grounds, aiding teachers and more. They keep the school afloat, even if they are not always seen, she said.
Gov. Jim Justice signed a proclamation stating Friday, Sept. 23, be recognized as the 2022 School Service Personnel Day, stating service employees are an essential part of West Virginia schools.
“Whereas, school service personnel are involved in nearly every aspect of education by maintaining building and grounds, preparing and serving meals, keeping school facilities clean and orderly, and assisting in the classroom, as well as providing administrative support functions, safe transportation and many other specialized services,” the proclamation states.
Schools throughout Cabell County spent some time recognizing their service employees in different ways in honor of School Service Personnel Day. Some principals also said service employees will be recognized again along with teachers during American Education Week Nov. 14-18.
Gladwell said while it was nice to receive a thank-you card and treats and be served a nice breakfast for School Service Personnel Day, she is thankful for the community, Nichols Elementary School Principal Serena Collins and the teachers for always working to make service employees feel appreciated.
"Our diverse community is so welcoming, always," she said. "I feel very appreciated on a day-to-day basis."
On Friday, some service employees were recognized through announcements, with thank-you cards for their hard work or sweet treats, but no matter how they were recognized, multiple principals said the schools could not be the powerhouses they are without those working behind the scenes.
“These are the unsung heroes," said Meadows Elementary School Principal Amy Maynard. "They don’t get the recognition that they deserve. Without them, we couldn’t do what we do. They are truly wonderful and supportive, and we’re very luck to have them. We’re so blessed, and I’m grateful.”
The Cabell County Board of Education recognized service personnel during their board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, and reaffirmed Justice's proclamation, thanking service employees throughout Cabell County Schools for their continued dedication to making the best school environments for students and staff.
"Our service personnel are fundamental in being able to offer a world-class education to our students," said Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.
Saxe said providing nourishing environments is a group effort between teachers, administrators and service personnel, and he and the board are proud to be able to recognize all the hard work put in by Cabell County Schools employees.