LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Educational Television will livestream the memorial service for Phyllis George, the former Kentucky first lady, Miss America and pioneering female sportscaster, at 3 p.m. Monday, May 25, at KET.org.

George died May 14 of complications from a rare blood disorder. She was one of the first women to have a prominent role in televised sports when she was hired by CBS Sports in the 1970s, according to a news release.

In 1979, George married John Y. Brown Jr. and served as Kentucky’s first lady after Brown’s successful run for governor later that year, the release said.

Monday’s memorial service in Versailles, Kentucky, will be private.

