HUNTINGTON — Churches around the world will host a “longest night” service Sunday as a way for people to acknowledge the emotional struggles felt by many during the holiday season.
Locally, members of St. John’s and Trinity Episcopal churches are planning a “longest night” service — also referred to as “Blue Christmas” — that will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington. The Service of Light for the Longest Night will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, and will be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stjohnshuntington.
Organizers say the event is for anyone who has experienced fear, anxiety, grief, pain, the isolation of the pandemic or loss — all of which can stir up grief at any time, but particularly around the holidays. Sunday’s service will be a quiet service — contemplative in nature — and will include silence, prayers, scripture, meditation, remembrance, song and candle lighting.
Organizers hope the service will bring people together and allow them to acknowledge their personal fears and anxieties, as well as provide a place for hope and healing and to see that God’s light always shines — even in the darkness. They said music, scripture and reflection will help participants find the space and time to acknowledge their sadness and know they are not alone.
St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 3000 Washington Blvd. in Huntington. Masks will be required by anyone attending the service, and everyone in the community is welcome.
For more information, call Vivian Kost, St. John’s Parish life director, at 304-525-9105 or 304-633-1797.
