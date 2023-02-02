HUNTINGTON — A private funeral service will be conducted Saturday for the late Simon Perry, Marshall University’s longest-serving professor.
Marshall will conduct a public ceremony for the professor fondly remembered by tens of thousands of former students at a date to be announced.
Perry died at home Jan. 27 in the arms of his wife of 66 years, Frances Hickman Perry.
“He was a brilliant professor who really challenged students to challenge their own preconceived notions and to grow intellectually,” said Patricia Proctor, director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy at Marshall. “He stimulated critical thinking as well, better than anyone I’ve ever seen.”
Proctor, a former student of Perry’s, left her 20-year career as an attorney to lead the center when it opened in 2011 to carry on his legacy.
In recognition of his life’s work, Marshall established the center in his name upon his retirement in 2010 to ensure his legacy was preserved.
Launched in 2011, the center aims to inspire students to focus on how the U.S. Constitution has been shaped by history and by social, economic and cultural issues and how it interacts with contemporary legal, political and culture.
Protector said Perry inspired people to make a positive contribution to the world, no matter where life took them. Proctor said Perry stood up for what was right and called out prejudice in any form.
“He didn’t just say, ‘Oh, you know, I hear what you’re saying, and I completely respect that view.’ If he thought someone was wrong, he would tell them,” she said. “But he also tried to get students to reach their own conclusions.”
Perry, 92 at his death, grew up in Gilbert Creek in Mingo County and earned his undergraduate degrees at Berea College in Kentucky, where he discovered the painful realities of segregation and became an advocate for constitutional rights, his obituary said.
The obituary offered a quote from his valedictory address at Berea in which he said it is a community member’s duty to treat everyone with respect, dignity and understanding.
“It is unjust and plain conceit for one person to discriminate against another on the basis of race, color, or creed. It is time that you should recognize that segregation is bad, and it would be good of you, if you could become concerned enough, to lend a hand in putting it to its death bed,” he said at the time.
After graduating with his doctorate at Michigan State University, Perry joined Marshall’s political science department in 1962, where he remained until 2010, eventually earning the title of the longest serving member of Marshall faculty. After his retirement he remained a professor emeritus, continuing his contributions to the university.
Twice he was recognized with the prestigious Distinguished West Virginian award, by Gov. Arch Moore in 1988 and Gov. Joe Manchin in 2007. During the Jimmy Carter administration, Perry visited the White House to participate in a conference on the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty.
Perry was known for his unquenchable love for reading and the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Proctor said Perry’s library has a collection of thousands of books, ones she said he actually read and took careful notes on. Having possession of some of those books containing Perry’s personal thoughts is something she will cherish forever, she said.
“He would write the date he started and finished the book in the front, and then he would write what he thought of the book,” she said.
Perry was the father to three sons — David, Paul and Thomas — and a daughter, Kelly. He touted a special connection to his daughters- and son-in-law, as well as 10 granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. Perry also considered Razia Bennoui an “adopted daughter.” Bennoui, an Afghan immigrant whose family was killed by the Taliban, has since become the mother to four children, all of whom Perry adored.
“He had a heart for people. He had a heart as big as this world,” Proctor said. “He genuinely cares about people, no matter who they were. He wanted our world to be just and fair.”
Those closest to him will have a small, private funeral Saturday organized by Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road.
Marshall will host a public memorial service celebrating his life and career at a later date. The family requests donations be made in his memory to his namesake center. Donations can be mailed to the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25755, and designated for the center.