CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s ongoing trial against several opioid manufacturers will continue into a third week as attorneys on both sides resumed business as usual Friday, one day after holding potential settlement talks.
A source close to the trial told HD Media on Thursday they believed parties were discussing a potential settlement agreement after the court abruptly adjourned for five hours and attorneys shuffled between closed-door meetings with each other and themselves. But when Mercer County Circuit Judge Derek Swope called the court to order Friday morning, attorneys representing the state continued to make their case and introduced five prerecorded depositions.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who declined to comment Thursday about a potential settlement, was present in the courtroom for about 30 seconds Friday as he came in to grab the attention of an employee of his office who was in the seating area.
In the first deposition, Matthew Martin, chief executive officer for the pharmaceutical company Noramco, said he had been working for the company since 2006. Noramco is a subsidiary of Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by a defendant in the civil lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson.
In the years Martin worked for Noramco, the popularity of opioids skyrocketed in the United States and Canada. Internal Noramco documents presented during his deposition showed that in 2014, these countries consumed 82% of the world’s supply of oxycodone and 99% of the supply of hydrocodone — two highly addictive pain pills. Noramco labeled this an opportunity for increased profitability and marketability, according to the documents.
Noramco also claimed to “have played a significant role influencing” drug quota policies at the highest levels, including the International Narcotics Control Board and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the documents. Drug quotas are limits on how many opioids a company is permitted to manufacture.
The deposition then turned to a discussion of agriculture. Tasmanian Alkaloids, an Australian-based subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, in 1998 commercialized production of the “Norman” variety of poppy plant, which served as a key ingredient to manufacturing increased amounts of hydrocodone and oxycodone.
Tasmanian Alkaloids processed the poppies from local farmers and shipped them to the United States, where Noramco used them to manufacture the pain pills. Johnson & Johnson incentivized Australian opium farmers with flashy cars to create the genetically engineered “super poppy” that was free of morphine so its manufacturers in the United States could produce pain pills at a faster rate, according to a Washington Post investigation.
The four other depositions Friday focused on the marketing of opioids, primarily that the defendants — Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Allergan Finance LLC — used off-label marketing to promote Fentora and Actiq. Those medications contain fentanyl and are used by cancer patients to treat breakthrough pain.
In 2008, the pharmaceutical company Cephalon agreed to enter a criminal plea and pay $425 million to resolve claims it marketed three drugs for uses not approved by the FDA. Cephalon was acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical in 2011.
The FDA approved Actiq for use only in opioid-tolerant cancer patients, according to a Department of Justice news release from 2008. But between 2001 and 2006, Cephalon allegedly promoted the drug for noncancer patients to use for such maladies as migraines, sickle-cell pain crises, injuries, and in anticipation of changing wound dressings or radiation therapy. Cephalon also promoted Actiq for use with patients who were not opioid tolerant.
Attorneys for West Virginia pressed Bob Roche, Cephalon’s former executive vice president of worldwide pharmaceutical operations, during his deposition to conclude their marketing rose to a level of criminal violations. Roche pushed back, saying their violation was a result of him “(asking) too much of our sales organization.”
While that “clearly turned out to be a mistake,” Roche said, he declined to say the company’s actions rose to a level of criminal violations as alleged in West Virginia’s lawsuit.
West Virginia’s case centers around the argument that opioid manufacturers used deceptive practices that led to mass distribution and false marketing of these medicines, which in turn created mass addiction in the state.
Day 11 of the trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.