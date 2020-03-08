BARBOURSVILLE — Seven people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Sandra Hope Bias, 23, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Leroy E. Collins III, 38, was jailed at midnight Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Jonathan Wayne Hanshaw, 42, was jailed at 10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Billy Ray Robinson, 43, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. Bond was $20,500.

Shanda Salyers, 27, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Christopher Scott Wilburn, 38, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Derek Lee Rice, 29, was jailed at 3 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with malicious wounding. Bond was not set.

Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.

