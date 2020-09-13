BARBOURSVILLE — Seven people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Ashsati Janae Turner, 22, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with wanton endangerment and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.
Curtis Lee Lambert, 54, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shauna Rebecca Boggess, 35, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with receiving and transferring stolen vehicle and driving on a license revoked for DUI. Bond was $10,000.
Ashley Kristen Bowen, 29, was jailed at 5 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on an active warrant. She was also charged with violation of a protective order and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
Benjamin Jack Thomas II, 43, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $5,000.
Johnathan Tyler Adkins, 23, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with entry of a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Ashley Nicole Fields, 35, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.