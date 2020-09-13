Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BARBOURSVILLE — Seven people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday afternoon, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Ashsati Janae Turner, 22, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with wanton endangerment and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.

Curtis Lee Lambert, 54, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Shauna Rebecca Boggess, 35, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with receiving and transferring stolen vehicle and driving on a license revoked for DUI. Bond was $10,000.

Ashley Kristen Bowen, 29, was jailed at 5 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed her on an active warrant. She was also charged with violation of a protective order and petit larceny. Bond was not set.

Benjamin Jack Thomas II, 43, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $5,000.

Johnathan Tyler Adkins, 23, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with entry of a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny. Bond was not set.

Ashley Nicole Fields, 35, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.