HUNTINGTON — Seven more candidates have filed to run for elected positions in Cabell County since the filing period began Monday.
Alyssa Bond, of Huntington, has filed to run for the Cabell County Board of Education’s District 3 seat.
D. Bruce Shrew, of Huntington, has filed to run for the Cabell County Board of Education’s District 4 seat. The seat is currently held by Skip Parsons, of Barboursville, who filed for re-election Monday.
Cabell County Commission President Nancy Cartmill, a Republican, has filed for re-election. Cartmill, who serves as the executive director of West Virginia Assisted Living Association, is going on her 17th year on the commission. She is board president of the Tri-State Airport Authority and previously served as mayor of Barboursville for eight years.
Billy Wayne Bailey, a Democrat, previously filed for commission in the hopes of challenging her.
Mike J. Woelfel has filed for re-election for Cabell County magistrate Division 2. Woelfel was elected in 2003.
Tina Brooks and Kim Wolfe have filed for Cabell County magistrate Division 4.
Brooks was a Huntington City Council member before resigning last year.
Wolfe is a former Huntington mayor from 2009-12. He previously served as Cabell County sheriff from 2001-08 and was superintendent of the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville from 2013-18, when he was replaced.
The candidates are joining eight others who have applied for elected positions since the filing period began: incumbent Irv Johnson, a Republican, filed for re-election as Cabell County assessor; incumbent Chuck Zerkle, a Democrat, filed for re-election as Cabell County sheriff; incumbent Sean “Corky” Hammers, a Democrat, filed for re-election as Cabell County prosecuting attorney; incumbent Chris Sperry filed for re-election for Cabell County magistrate Division 1; incumbent Danne J. Vance filed for re-election for Cabell County magistrate Division 3; incumbent Dan Ferguson filed for re-election for Cabell County magistrate Division 5; incumbent Michael “Mike” McCarthy filed for election for Cabell County magistrate Division 6; and incumbent Dan Goheen filed for re-election for Cabell County magistrate Division 7.