HUNTINGTON — As the deadline for the end of the 2020 election filing season approaches, seven more people have thrown their hat into the ring for Huntington City Council.
Adelle Perkey-Nicholas, a Democrat, has filed for the District 1 seat, which covers Huntington’s Westmoreland neighborhood and a sliver of the West End. The seat is currently held by Democrat Joyce Clark, who filed for re-election Jan. 16. Tyler Bowen previously filed for the seat as a Republican.
Todd Sweeney, a Republican, has filed for the District 2 seat, which includes Huntington’s West End neighborhood. Pete Gillespie and Johnny McCallister, both Democrats, and Jim Rumbaugh, a Republican, have also filed for the seat.
Jason Farley (Harley), a Democrat, has filed for District 5, which includes Huntington’s Fairfield neighborhood. The seat is currently held by Democrat Tonia Kay Page, who filed for re-election Jan. 13. Teresa Ann Johnson, a Democrat, has also filed for the seat.
Holly Smith Mount, a Democrat, and Jeffrey A. Muth Jr., a Republican, have filed for District 6. The district includes a portion of the Southside, South Hills, Enslow Park, Walnut Hills, Beverly Hills, Stamford Park and streets off Norway Avenue to the eastern city limits.
Republican William Alfred Dawson Jr. and Democrats Andy McKee, Christopher Anastasia, Orianna Carter and Greg Jimison previously filed for the seat. The seat is currently held by Republican Mark Bates, who cannot run again because of term limits but has officially filed for the West Virginia House of Delegates in District 16.
Pat Jones, a Democrat, has filed for the District 8 seat, which includes Highlawn and a portion of the downtown area from 18th to 22nd streets between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue. Josh Adkins and Linda Blough, both Republicans, have also filed for the seat.
Ted Kluemper Jr., a Democrat, has filed for the District 9 seat, which includes Guyandotte, Altizer, a small portion of Highlawn between 28th and 31st streets, and the Arlington Park subdivision in the Beverly Hills area. Kluemper, a retired insurance agent, was appointed to the seat in August following the resignation of former council member Tina Brooks. Brian Asbury, a Republican, and Ally Layman, a Democrat, previously filed for the seat.
Brooks has since filed to run for Cabell County magistrate in Division 4.
Five candidates have applied for the city’s two at-large seats: Democrats Bob Bailey, Steven A. Buyers and DuRon Jackson and Republicans Joshua M. Garnes and David Harrington.
Other candidates who have applied since the filing period began include: Samuel McGuffin and Aaron-Michael Fox, both Democrats, and Torrance “Terry” Houck, an independent, for District 3; incumbent Jennifer Wheeler, a Democrat, for District 4; and incumbent Mike Shokley, a Democrat, and Luke Brumfield, a Republican, for District 7.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has also filed for re-election as a Democrat, and Anthony Hazlett filed to challenge him as a Democrat. Scott Caserta and Steven J. Davis have filed to run for mayor as Republicans.
The deadline to file to run for mayor or City Council is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Huntington City Hall.