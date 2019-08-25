BARBOURSVILLE - Seven people have been jailed on felony charges since Thursday night, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Christopher John Alten, 60, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI and intimidation of a public officer. Bond was $50,000.

James Andrew Delawder, 43, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Dustin Craig Meadows, 38, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Scotty Dale Worthington Jr., 32, was jailed at 1 p.m. Friday Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Thomas Alfred Harper, 42, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln and Kanawha counties jailed him on a family court capias. Bond was not set.

Laci Dawn Gordon, 32, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $15,000.

Jerry Marvin Lawrence, 59, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with having no proof of insurance, improper registration, third-offense driving on a revoked license, having no motor inspection, DUI and possession. Bond was $5,000.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.