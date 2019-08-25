BARBOURSVILLE - Seven people have been jailed on felony charges since Thursday night, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Christopher John Alten, 60, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI and intimidation of a public officer. Bond was $50,000.
James Andrew Delawder, 43, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Dustin Craig Meadows, 38, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Scotty Dale Worthington Jr., 32, was jailed at 1 p.m. Friday Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Thomas Alfred Harper, 42, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln and Kanawha counties jailed him on a family court capias. Bond was not set.
Laci Dawn Gordon, 32, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $15,000.
Jerry Marvin Lawrence, 59, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with having no proof of insurance, improper registration, third-offense driving on a revoked license, having no motor inspection, DUI and possession. Bond was $5,000.