HUNTINGTON — Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Washington state man with a loaded handgun inside his carry-on bag Saturday at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
It is the seventh firearm confiscated at the airport so far this year; in 2018, two firearms were confiscated at the airport.
Airport Director Brent Brown said he doesn't believe there's cause for concern. In most cases, passengers forget to declare their firearms in the rush to make their flights, he said.
A Sultan, Washington, man was detained Saturday after TSA officers spotted a 9 mm handgun inside his bag as it entered the X-ray machine, according to a news release issued by Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA. The gun was loaded with 15 bullets.
Officers called airport police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning. The man's name was not released, and it's unclear if he will face any criminal charges or a fine.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearms are not allowed inside carry-on baggage, even if the owner has a concealed-carry permit.
For a majority of cases, passengers either forget to remove their firearms from carry-on baggage or forget to declare it with their checked bags, Brown said.
Brown's comments were made after two handguns were found at the airport within a four-day span in July.
"I would say like 98% of the time it's just people, they are using their everyday handbag that they pack to take on their trip, and they forget to empty it before they come up to the airport," he said. "Typically its a non-issue."
In those cases, Brown said airport police will take possession of the firearm until the passenger returns from the trip. Passengers who are not legally allowed to own a gun will have their firearms seized, he said.
People who bring firearms to the airport checkpoint may face possible criminal charges and fines up to $13,333. A typical first-offense fine for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,000, according to the release.
A nationwide trend has seen an increase in the number of firearms discovered at airports compared to previous years.
Nationwide in 2018, the TSA seized 4,239 firearms from carry-on bags across the United States, an average of about 11.6 firearms a day. The 2018 national number is about a 7% increase from the 3,957 firearms found in 2017.
In West Virginia last year, the TSA found 10 handguns at four airports throughout the state. That number is two more than 2017's number, but four less than the 14 seized throughout the state in 2016. Of those seized in 2018, 86% were loaded and 34% had a bullet in the chamber.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.