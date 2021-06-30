IRONTON — Several dozen people were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury last week. Among those cases were felony 4 and felony 5 cases that frequently don’t end up with prison time.
David A. Wolford, 40, of the 200 block of Hamilton Street, Coal Grove, was charged with felony resisting arrest, domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated.
Austin L. Miller, 26, of Grayson, Kentucky, was charged with possession of drugs containing fentanyl.
Michael A. Evans, 34, of the 300 block of Iowa Street, Westwood, was charged with felony resisting arrest and a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing.
Rhonda L. James, 62, of Township Road 181, Ironton, was charged with two counts of theft of drugs.
Todd A. Phillips, 30, of Private Drive 236, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew R. Miller, 48, of County Road 144, South Point, was indicted on a charge of theft of $13,626.95 of tools.
Joshua B. Corbin, 29, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was charged with three counts of trafficking in drugs containing fentanyl.
Lyle R. Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1273, Chesapeake, was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Jamie R. Domosley, 36, of Pippa Passes, Kentucky, was charged with receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of meth, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business.
Beaufort S. Jones, 39, of County Road 9, Crown City, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Shannon L. Mathias, 28, of Johnson Heights, Huntington, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest.
Dylan S. Hale, 23, of Maple Street, West Portsmouth, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Mark A. Howard, 34, of Barney Branch Road, Greenup, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Lucinda L. Price, 54, of Gahanna, Ohio, was charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Kimberly A. Litchfield, 33, of County Road 123, Chesapeake, was charged with open dumping, an unclassified felony.
Ronald M. Litchfield, County Road 123, 39, of Chesapeake, was charged with open dumping, an unclassified felony.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.