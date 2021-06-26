IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned several dozen indictments Wednesday, including three sealed drug indictments, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Frank T. Hill, 48, of the 2200 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault of shooting a woman in the upper torso last May 16. The charge includes a gun specification charge as well as a charge of having weapons while under disability for being a convicted felon in possession of a 9mm handgun.
Daniel E. Stapleton, 42, of Township Road 343, Ironton, was charged with felonious assault, aggravated possession of meth and criminal damaging.
Krystal D. Ewing, 33, of the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, was charged with aggravated trafficking of 11 grams of meth in the presence of a juvenile and aggravated possession of meth.
Amanda Dawn Cade-Gillum, 37, of the 3100 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Maechelle Relf, 29, of the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, was charged with trafficking in a drug containing fentanyl, possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine in the vicinity of a juvenile, possession of cocaine and trafficking in marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile.
Austin L. Carman, 19, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, was charged with burglary. The charge includes a specification that he held a gun while committing a felony, theft of a firearm and two counts of aggravated menacing.
James D. Cade, 43, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of 4.4 grams of meth, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.
Michael D. Fields, 21, of Charleston, was charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Charles G. Dickess, 41, of the 2000 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound containing 6.13 grams of fentanyl.
Jimmy Turvey, 20, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was charged with aggravated trafficking in 12.3 grams of meth and aggravated possession of drugs.
Aaron Scott Cooper, 40, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was charged with burglary and criminal damaging.
Edward S. Holsinger, 51, of Neil Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of 3.88 grams of meth, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.
Michael S. Fitzpatrick, 32, of the 4100 block of Skyline Drive, Ashland, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of 3.9 grams of meth and possession of a compound containing 2.75 grams of fentanyl.
Rickey A. Waddle, 36, of the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.
Kenneth R. Blanton, 44, of Franklin Furnace, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, with four arrests in the past 10 years.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.