IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury indicted more than 20 people last week, many of them on drug charges.
Cecelia N. Rose, 35, of the 700 block of South 6th Street, Ironton was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in meth and trafficking in a counterfeit substance.
Stephanie Jane Gallagher, 43, of the 300 block of Mastin Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
Ryan Charles Mount, 44, of Township Road 1483, Chesapeake, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking and possession of meth and having a weapon in his possession at the time.
Chadwick J. Goodrich, 45, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
Kelli L. Vickers, 42, of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
Matthew A. Gonzales, 42, of Booten Creek, Barboursville, was indicted on charges of burglary, violating a protection order, three felony counts of domestic violence, intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of assault.
Groege Henry Ruff, 33, who is homeless, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Cody A. Morris, 31, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jarred S. Williams, 25, of Hilliard, Ohio, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and felony vandalism.
Matthew R. Clark, 35, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, failure to appear and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Ryan D. Sanders, 37, of County Road 1A, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Brandon T. Stewart, 34, of the 700 block of Park Avenue, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
Anthony Eugene Jones, 33, of the 800 block of 27th Street, Huntington, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Angela J. Hemlepp, 45, of Summer Street, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Kenneth A. Stepp, 38, of the 1700 block of Kevin Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
