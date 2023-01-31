IRONTON — More than a dozen people were indicted Monday on drug charges in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Jerry J. Bryan, 50, of Hightower Hills, Argillite, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession and trafficking of meth, possession and trafficking in a fentanyl related compound and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeds ($511 in cash).
Jason W. Franz, 51, of the 3700 block of Blackburn Avenue, Ashland, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession and trafficking of meth and possession and trafficking of a fentanyl-related compound.
Charles L. Vance, 51, of County Road 66, Proctorville, was charged with aggravated possession and trafficking of meth and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings ($1,390) in cash in his possession when arrested on Jan. 15.
Terra A. Rose, 48, of Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on charges of the aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
Timothy J. Brumfield, 42, of Riverside Drive, Chesapeake, was charged with the aggravated possession and trafficking of meth and a misdemeanor charge of falsification.
Kimberly G. Justice, 57, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of the aggravated possession and trafficking of meth, having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs and receiving the proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings ($8,074 in cash).
Peggy N. Sytsma, 36, of Alexandria Parkway, Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession and trafficking of meth and possession and trafficking of a fentanyl-related compound.
John C. Thomas Jr., 60, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was charged with aggravated possession and trafficking of meth.
Bryan K. Stamper, 53, of the 2600 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was indicted on four counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
William D. Mollett II, 40, of Jefferson Street, Haverhill, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Bryan B. Havens, 40, of Millers Ridge Road, Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking of meth.
George D. Bowen, 44, of McGovney Avenue, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Joshua L. Hoskinson, 32, of Hebron, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
